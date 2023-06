VAPING NOW PART OF SIOUX CITY NICOTINE FREE POLICY

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY HAS REVISED AND UPDATED THEIR PREVIOUS TOBACCO POLICY TO A NEW, COMPREHENSIVE, TOBACCO AND NICOTINE FREE POLICY.

THIS MEANS THAT THE SMOKING, VAPING, OR USE OF ANY OTHER TOBACCO OR NICOTINE PRODUCT NOT APPROVED BY THE FDA FOR CESSATION, INCLUDING CIGARETTES, CIGARS, SMOKELESS TOBACCO, AND ALL ELECTRONIC VAPING DEVICES ARE PROHIBITED ON CITY PROPERTY.

ANAIS MARES OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS THE REVISION WAS TRIGGERED BY STATE HEALTH CONCERNS OVER VAPING:

THE NEW POLICY PROHIBITS VAPING AND NICOTINE PRODUCTS ON ANY CITY OWNED BUILDING OR GROUNDS, INCLUDING PARKS, SWIMMING POOLS, TRAILS, AND BASEBALL AND SOCCER FIELDS.

MARES SAYS CITY FACILITIES WILL HAVE SIGNAGE POSTED AND THE HOPE IS THE PUBLIC WILL COMPLY WITH THE POLICY:

TOBACCO OR NICOTINE IS ONLY ALLOWED ON SIDEWALKS IN THE PUBLIC RIGHT OF WAY, WITHIN THE CONFINES OF PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES, AND IN PARKING LOTS ADJACENT TO PUBLIC BUILDINGS.

YOU MUST BE AT LEAST 25 FEET FROM ANY BUILDING ENTRANCE.

SHE SAYS THERE ARE TOBACCO-NICOTINE FREE STICKERS, CLINGS, AND METAL SIGNS THROUGHOUT CITY PROPERTY AND BUILDINGS NOTIFYING THE PUBLIC OF THESE AREAS.