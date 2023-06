MIDAMERICAN ENERGY PROPOSES NATURAL GAS RATE HIKE

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY PLANS TO ASK STATE REGULATORS FOR AN INCREASE IN ITS NATURAL GAS DELIVERY RATES FOR THE MORE THAN 600-THOUSAND CUSTOMERS IN IOWA.

MIDAMERICAN SPOKESPERSON, TINA HOFFMAN, SAYS THIS IS THE PORTION OF YOUR BILL THAT IS SET AND COVERS THE COST OF THE INFRASTRUCTURE TO PIPE IN THE NATURAL GAS.

HOFFMAN SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN CHANGES IN DELIVERY AREA AND SECURITY ISSUES THAT ARE ADDRESSED IN THE INCREASE.

THE OTHER PORTION OF YOUR GAS BILL IS THE COST OF THE GAS THAT IS DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS.

MIDAMERICAN ESTIMATES THE AVERAGE RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMER WOULD SEE A MONTHLY GAS BILL INCREASE OF LESS THAN FIVE DOLLARS, OR 60 DOLLARS PER YEAR.

HOFFMAN SAYS THERE WILL BE AN INTERIM INCREASE OF FIVE PERCENT UNTIL THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD RULES ON THE PERMANENT SIX PERCENT INCREASE.

THE I-U-B WILL SEEK COMMENTS FROM CUSTOMERS AND INTERESTED PARTIES AND MAKE A FINAL DETERMINATION ON THE PROPOSED RATE INCREASE IN MAY OF NEXT YEAR.

A PUBLIC MEETINGS ON THE TOPIC IS SCHEDULED IN SIOUX CITY ON MONDAY, JULY 24TH AT 6 P.M. IN THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER AT 801 FOURTH STREET.