EMERALD ASH BORER FOUND IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY

THE EMERALD ASH BORER HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR THE FIRST TIME.

INSECT SAMPLES WERE COLLECTED BY THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND LAND STEWARDSHIP FROM AN ASH TREE IN REMSEN AFTER AN AREA TREE SERVICE ALERTED THE DEPARTMENT OF A TREE WITH SYMPTOMS OF AN INFESTATION.

PLYMOUTH WAS ONE OF THREE REMAINING IOWA COUNTIES THAT HAD BEEN FREE FROM THE WOOD-BORING INSECT THAT THREATENS ALL SPECIES OF ASH TREES.

THE CUMULATIVE DAMAGE FROM THE INSECT TYPICALLY KILLS A TREE WITHIN TWO TO FOUR YEARS AFTER BECOMING INFESTED.

THE ONLY REMAINING COUNTIES IN IOWA WITHOUT A DETECTION ARE EMMET AND PALO ALTO. E-A-B WAS FIRST DISCOVERED IN IOWA IN ALLAMAKEE COUNTY IN 2010.