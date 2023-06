DOWNTOWN ART AFFAIR TAKES PLACE SATURDAY

LOCAL ARTISTS WILL LINE 4TH STREET IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY THIS SATURDAY TO DISPLAY AND SELL THEIR ARTWORK IN A FESTIVAL-LIKE ATMOSPHERE.

AMY THOMPSON, OWNER OF ARTSUX, SAYS THE DOWNTOWN ART AFFAIR HAS RETURNED FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2019:

THOMPSON SAYS HER GOAL HAS BEEN TO PROMOTE LOCAL ARTISTS IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA:

THOMPSON SAYS THERE WILL BE ACTIVITIES FOR YOUR CHILDREN TOO:

ART AFFAIR TAKES PLACE SATURDAY FROM FROM 10:00 AM UNTIL 2:00 PM.ON 4TH STREET BETWEEN PIERCE AND NEBRASKA STREETS IN FRONT OF THE ART SUX GALLERY.