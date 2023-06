CASTELLANOS-ROSALES RETURNED TO SOUTH DAKOTA CUSTODY

A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN THE APRIL MURDER OF A DAKOTA DUNES WOMAN IS NOW IN CUSTODY AT THE UNION COUNTY JAIL IN ELK POINT.

39-YEAR-OLD ALFREDO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES WAS RETURNED TO SOUTH DAKOTA BY FEDERAL MARSHALLS ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON WHERE UNION COUNTY DEPUTIES TOOK CUSTODY OF HIM.

CASTELLANOS-ROSALES WAS BOOKED INTO THE UNION COUNTY JAIL.

HE APPEARED BEFORE JUDGE KASEY SORENSEN AND IS BEING HELD WITHOUT BOND.

CASTELLANOS-ROSALES IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF 23-YEAR-OLD JORDAN BEARDSHEAR AT HER DAKOTA DUNES APARTMENT ON APRIL 25TH.

HE IS ALSO CHARGED WITH CHILD NEGLECT AND CHILD ABUSE.