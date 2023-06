CASEYS REPORTS RECORD EARNINGS

IOWA-BASED CASEY’S IS REPORTING RECORD EARNINGS FOR THE JUST-CONCLUDED FISCAL YEAR, DESPITE FLAT FUEL SALES.

CASEY’S REPORTED A RECORD $447 MILLION DOLLARS IN NET INCOME, UP 19 PERCENT.

RISING CONSUMER FOOD PRICES BOOSTED DEMAND FOR CHEAPER, PRIVATE-LABEL SNACKS AT CONVENIENCE STORES.

CASEY’S SAYS THEY PLAN TO ADD 40 MORE PRIVATE-LABEL PRODUCTS NEXT YEAR.

CASEY’S IS THE NATION’S 4TH LARGEST CONVENIENCE STORE CHAIN, WITH MORE THAN 25 HUNDRED LOCATIONS IN 16 STATES.

THEY PLAN ON ADDING 110 NEW STORES NEXT YEAR.