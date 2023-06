REYNOLDS ASKS FOR FEDERAL AID FOR DAVENPORT DISASTER

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SENT A LETTER TO PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN REQUESTING FEDERAL ASSISTANCE FOR SCOTT COUNTY FOLLOWING THE MAY 28TH COLLAPSE OF THE HOTEL DAVENPORT APARTMENTS IN DAVENPORT, IOWA..

THE REQUEST INCLUDES ASSISTANCE FOR DEBRIS REMOVAL, DEMOLITION, REIMBURSEMENT FOR RESPONSE ACTIVITIES, AND TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE.

SENATOR JONI ERNST AND THE ENTIRE IOWA CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION ARE CALLING FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN TO GRANT GOVERNOR REYNOLDS’ REQUEST.

ERNST’S OFFICE HAS BEEN IN CONTACT WITH LOCAL OFFICIALS.