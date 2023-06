RESIDENTS ASKED TO DO A BETTER JOB DEALING WITH GRASS CLIPPINGS

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY WANTS RESIDENTS TO DO A BETTER JOB DISPOSING OF THEIR GRASS AND WEED WASTE

THE CITY IS ASKING RESIDENTS TO DISPOSE OF GRASS CLIPPINGS BY BAGGING THE YARD WASTE AND PLACING IT IN YOUR.GARBAGE CONTAINER FOR EASIER REMOVAL..

IF YOUR GARBAGE CONTAINERS ARE FULL, PAPER YARD WASTE BAGS MAY BE USED, BUT MUST HAVE A SOLID WASTE STICKER ATTACHED TO EACH BAG.

THOSE STICKERS MAY BE PURCHASED FOR $1.15 EACH AT CITY HALL,, HY-VEE, FAREWAY,, WALMART, WILMES HARDWARE AND THE HAMILTON BLVD BOMGAARS.

IT IS AGAINST CITY CODE TO DISPOSE OF YARD WASTE IN STREETS, DETENTION BASINS, CREEKS, DITCHES, OR DRAINAGE WAYS.

GRASS CLIPPINGS ARE ACCEPTED AT THE CITIZEN’S CONVENIENCE CENTER FREE OF CHARGE FROM SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS.

THERE IS A FEE CHARGED TO COMMERCIAL LAWN CARE BUSINESSES FOR DISPOSAL.