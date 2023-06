PENCE & BURGUM BEGIN PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGNS

MIKE PENCE IS RUNNING FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES:

SPEAKING IN DES MOINES WEDNESDAY, THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT SAID HE GETS WHY SOME PEOPLE ANNOUNCE THEIR PRESIDENTIAL BID FROM THEIR RESORT, IN THEIR HOMETOWN OR ON TWITTER, BUT HE STRESSED IOWA IS THE RIGHT PLACE TO LAUNCH HIS RUN:

PENCE WENT ONTO SAY THE U.S. IS IN “A LOT OF TROUBLE” THANKS TO THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION.

HE SAYS HE’S CHALLENGING FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP IN THE RACE FOR THE 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL BID IN SUPPORT OF THE CONSTITUTION.

PENCE SAYS THE AMERICAN PEOPLE DESERVE TO KNOW THAT TRUMP MADE HIM CHOOSE BETWEEN HIM AND THE CONSTITUTION ON JANUARY 6TH, 2021.

PENCE MADE HIS REMARKS ON HIS 64TH BIRTHDAY.

NORTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR DOUG BURGUM ANNOUNCED ON TWITTER THAT HE IS RUNNING FOR THE G-O-P PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION.

HE’S SCHEDULED TO CAMPAIGN IN IOWA THURSDAY.

BURGUM EARNED A FORTUNE IN THE TECH INDUSTRY, SELLING HIS SOFTWARE COMPANY TO MICROSOFT IN 2002.