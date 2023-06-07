Musketeers Announce 2023-24 Schedule

The Sioux City Musketeers have announced their schedule for the 2023-24 regular season.

Sioux City will play 62 regular season games with 30 of those being home games, 30 road games and two neutral site contests.

The Musketeers will open on the road to begin the campaign with a pair of games in Kearney, NE against the Tri-City Storm on September 29th and 30th.

Sioux City’s home opener comes on October 6th when they play host to the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Other highlights of the schedule include home games the night prior to Thanksgiving, November 22nd vs Fargo and on Black Friday, November 24th vs Omaha.

As per tradition the Musketeers will host a game on New Years Eve when they face the Omaha Lancers on the final day of 2023.

The regular season finale will be on April 13th when the Musketeers host the Lincoln Stars.

Back on the schedule are Eastern Conference opponents. Sioux City will play every team in the USHL at least twice. Eastern opponents visiting the Tyson Events Center will be Chicago, the United States Development Program, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Madison and Youngstown.

The Fall Classic will be taking place once again but those dates and opponents for the Musketeers will be announced at a later date and time.

Times for each game will also be announced at a later date as will the Musketeers promotional schedule.