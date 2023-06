MILLION DOLLAR IOWA MEGA MILLIONS TICKET STILL UNCLAIMED

THE IOWA LOTTERY IS ASKING EVERYONE TO DOUBLE CHECK OLD TICKETS AS A MEGA MILLIONS TICKET WITH A ONE MILLION DOLLAR PRIZE SOLD IN AMES IS STILL UNCLAIMED.

LOTTERY SPOKESPERSON, MARY NEUBAUER SAYS THERE ARE NOW JUST THREE MONTHS LEFT BEFORE THE TICKET, WHICH WAS SOLD AT THE FILLING STATION/GATEWAY EXPRESS. EXPIRES.

MILLION1 OC…….NEVER CHECKED IT” :17

NEUBAUER SAYS THE DATE OF THE DRAWING WAS NEAR A HOLIDAY AND A FOOTBALL WEEKEND.

MILLION 2 OC……..SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE” :14

SHE SAYS THERE ARE A LOT OF DIFFERENT IDEAS ABOUT WHERE THE TICKET MAY BE.

MILLION 3 OC……..NEVER CAN TELL” :07

IF THE TICKET IS NOT BROUGHT IN BEFORE IT EXPIRES — THE ONE MILLION DOLLARS WOULD GO BACK INTO THE PRIZE POOL.