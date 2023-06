IOWAS LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE ON DRUG DANGERS

IOWA IS LAUNCHING A WEBSITE DESIGNED TO INFORM PEOPLE ABOUT NEW AND EMERGING DRUGS AND OTHER PRODUCTS, BOTH LEGAL AND ILLEGAL, MANY OF WHICH CAN BE DEADLY.

DALE WOOLERY, DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA OFFICE OF DRUG CONTROL POLICY, SAYS THIS TYPE OF ONLINE EDUCATIONAL RESOURCE ABOUT DRUGS IS URGENTLY NEEDED.

WOOLERY SAYS THE INFORMATION WILL BE VERY USEFUL TO PEOPLE IN THE HEALTH CARE INDUSTRY, PREVENTION AND TREATMENT, AND LAW ENFORCEMENT ARENAS.

ONE FEATURED DRUG IS XYLAZINE, AN ANIMAL TRANQUILIZER.

IT’S NOT NEW TO IOWA VETERINARIANS, BUT THE DRUG IS NOW BEING ADDED BY TRAFFICKERS TO ILLICIT OPIOID PRODUCTS AND HE SAYS IT CAN LEAD TO ADDICTION — OR DEATH.

ANOTHER IS KRATOM, AN HERBAL SUBSTANCE THAT CAN PRODUCE OPIOID- AND STIMULANT-LIKE EFFECTS, BUT IT CAN ALSO CAUSE PSYCHIATRIC, CARDIOVASCULAR, GASTROINTESTINAL AND RESPIRATORY PROBLEMS.

KRATOM IS LEGAL IN IOWA.

SUBSTANCES COVERED ON THE WEBSITE INCLUDE VAPING, FENTANYL, AND HIGHLY-POTENT MARIJUANA PRODUCTS, AS WELL AS COUGH AND COLD MEDICATIONS, COUNTERFEIT PILLS, AND MUSHROOMS OR PSILOCYBINS.

YOU CAN FIND THE WEBSITE BY GOOGLING “IOWA DRUGS” AND THAT’LL TAKE YOU TO THE STATE DRUG CZAR’S SITE, THEN JUST SCROLL DOWN TO “EMERGING DRUGS IN IOWA.”

