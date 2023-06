IOWA TO RECEIVE OVER $1 MILLION IN OPIOID SETTLEMENT

ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD SAYS IOWA AND A COALITION OF 41 OTHER STATES HAVE NEGOTIATED A $102.5 MILLION DOLLAR SETTLEMENT WITH INDIVIOR INC., THE MANUFACTURER OF THE OPIOID ADDICTION TREATMENT DRUG SUBOXONE.

IOWA WILL RECEIVE OVER $1 MILLION FROM THE SETTLEMENT.

THE SUBOXONE MEDICINE ORIGINATED AS A TABLET AND IS PRESCRIBED TO HELP INDIVIDUALS RECOVER FROM OPIOID ADDICTION.

FOLLOWING THE CREATION OF INDIVIOR’S FILM STRIP VERSION OF SUBOXONE, THE LAWSUIT CHALLENGED THE COMPANY’S ALLEGED ILLEGAL USE OF “PRODUCT HOPPING,” WHICH CONSISTS OF MAKING SMALL CHANGES TO PRODUCTS IN ORDER TO EXTEND PATENT PROTECTIONS.

THE CHANGES PREVENTED GENERIC DRUG MANUFACTURERS FROM ENTERING THE MARKET AND OFFERING ALTERNATIVES TO SUBOXONE.

INDIVIOR MONOPOLIZED THE MARKET AND BURDENED CONSUMERS WITH INFLATED PRICES FOR THE MEDICATION, DUE TO THE LACK OF COMPETITION.

THE STATES’ COMPLAINT ALSO ADDRESSES INDIVIOR’S USE OF FALSE ADVERTISING AND PRICE ADJUSTMENTS TO DESTROY THE MARKET FOR TABLETS AND PRESERVE ITS DRUG MONOPOLY.

THE ACTIONS VIOLATED STATE AND FEDERAL ANTITRUST LAWS.