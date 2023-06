TASK FORCE ONE RETURNS HOME FROM DAVENPORT

THIRTEEN MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY’S FIRE RESCUE WHO SERVE IN IOWA TASK FORCE ONE RETURNED HOME FROM DAVENPORT, IOWA TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

THE SPECIAL UNIT HAD BEEN ACTIVATED BY IOWA HOMELAND SECURITY ON JUNE 1ST TO ASSIST DAVENPORT AGENCIES IN SEARCHING FOR VICTIMS WHO WERE UNACCOUNTED FOR IN THE COLLAPSE OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING IN THAT CITY.

LT. JOE RODRIQUEZ SERVES IN THE UNIT WHICH ALSO HAD MEMBERS DEPLOYED FROM CEDAR RAPIDS:

TASK FORCE ONE BROUGHT A FULL CACHE OF RESCUE EQUIPMENT WITH THEM AND WORKED IN 12 HOUR SHIFTS AROUND THE CLOCK WITH HALF OF THE PERSONNEL STARTING FROM 7 A.M. TO 7 P.M.

RODRIQUEZ SAYS THE CEDAR RAPIDS GROUP HAD ARRIVED A DAY EARLIER AND STABILIZED THE BUILDING SO IT WAS SAFE TO SEARCH FOR THE REMAINING VICTIMS IN THE DEBRIS FILLED BASEMENT:

RODRIQUEZ SAYS THE TASK FORCE ONE WANTED TO BRING CLOSURE TO THE FAMILIES OF THE THREE MISSING VICTIMS AND ENSURE NOBODY ELSE WAS UNACCOUNTED FOR:

HE SAYS TASK FORCE ONE TRAINS YEAR ROUND FOR EMERGENCY SITUATIONS, AND HAS A VARIETY OF SPECIALIZED PERSONNEL SERVING ON IT:

RODRIQUEZ SAYS THE TASK FORCE ONE MEMBERS ACCOMPLISHED THEIR MISSION IN DAVENPORT AND THE SIOUX CITY AND CEDAR RAPIDS MEMBERS WORKED SEAMLESSLY TOGETHER IN THEIR SEARCH EFFORT.