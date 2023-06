PERRY JOHNSON BLASTS GOP DEBATE RULES

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE PERRY JOHNSON IS BLASTING THE RULES THAT COULD PREVENT HIM FROM BEING IN THE FIRST TELEVISED DEBATE FOR G-O-P CANDIDATES.

JOHNSON IS A MICHIGAN BUSINESSMAN WHO’S SENDING HIS BOOK — TWO CENTS TO SAVE AMERICA — TO THOUSANDS OF LIKELY IOWA CAUCUS GOERS.

JOHNSON SAYS THE QUALIFYING RULES FOR THE FIRST DEBATE AMONG G-O-P PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES IN AUGUST SHOW WASHINGTON HATES HIM.

JOHNSON LAUNCHED HIS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN THIS SPRING, AFTER AIRING A CAMPAIGN-STYLE AD IN IOWA DURING THE SUPER BOWL.

HE HAS STOPS IN COUNCIL BLUFFS, DENISON AND HARLAN TODAY.