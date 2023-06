PART OF BUSHNELL AVENUE TO CLOSE FOR REPAIRS

THERE’S A STREET CLOSURE BEGINNING WEDNESDAY IN MORNINGSIDE.

SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION ANNOUNCES THE CLOSURE OF BUSHNELL AVENUE BETWEEN SOUTH NEWTON STREET AND SOUTH SAINT MARY STREET.

THE CLOSURE BEGINS THIS MORNING AND WILL CONTINUE UNTIL THE REPAIRS ARE COMPLETED.

A DETOUR UTILIZING SOUTH MARTHA STREET, GLENN AVENUE AND SOUTH NEWTON STREET WILL BE AVAILABLE, BUT OTHER ROUTES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.