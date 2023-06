NEBRASKA TROOPERS BUSY DURING CLICK IT OR TICKET EFFORT

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL REMOVED 65 IMPAIRED DRIVERS FROM THE ROAD DURING THEIR ANNUAL CLICK IT OR TICKET CAMPAIGN TO BEGIN THE SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON.

THE EFFORT RAN FROM MAY 15TH THROUGH JUNE 4TH WITH NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS ARRESTING 65 DRIVERS FOR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE AND ISSUING OVER 100 CITATIONS FOR SEAT BELT AND CHILD SAFETY SEAT VIOLATIONS.

TROOPERS ALSO ISSUED 1587 SPEEDING TICKETS, INCLUDING 65 CITATIONS FOR SPEEDING OVER 100 MILES PER HOUR.

ANOTHER 109 MOTORISTS WERE CAUGHT DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION.

TROOPERS ALSO PERFORMED 870 MOTORIST ASSISTS DURING THE CAMPAIGN.