HOTLINE AVAILABLE TO HELP WITH FARM & ECONOMIC RELATED STRESS

THE IOWA CONCERN HOTLINE HAS FIELDED NEARLY 65-HUNDRED CALLS IN THE PAST 12 MONTHS, A NEARLY 25 PERCENT INCREASE.

ANYONE IN IOWA MAY CALL THE HOTLINE, BUT THE 24/7 SERVICE IS PRIMARILY MEANT TO ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT FARM AND AGRIBUSINESS FINANCES.

TAMMY JACOBS OVERSEES THE HOTLINE FOR IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION.

TRAINED PEOPLE ANSWER THE CALLS WHICH ARE KEPT CONFIDENTIAL. AND MAKE REFERRALS TO SERVICES THAT MIGHT HELP.

AN ATTORNEY IS ALSO AVAILABLE TO PROVIDE FREE LEGAL EDUCATION.

JACOBS SAYS IT APPEARS COMMODITY PRICES ARE CREATING STRESS, ESPECIALLY AMONG FAMILY FARMING OPERATIONS.

THE IOWA CONCERN HOTLINE WAS LAUNCHED IN 1985.

THE TOLL-FREE NUMBER IS 1-800-447-1985, WITH LANGUAGE INTERPRETATION SERVICES AVAILABLE.