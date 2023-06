FAMILY FUN NIGHT PLANNED FOR RIVERSIDE POOL

YOU CAN BEAT THE HEAT AND TAKE PART IN SOME FREE SWIMMING AND GAMES AT THE RIVERSIDE FAMILY AQUATIC CENTER THIS FRIDAY NIGHT.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THE NEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK AND THE CITY ARE TEAMING UP FOR A FAMILY FUN NIGHT:

FUNNIGHT1 OC…….AND ENJOY. :24

SGT. GILL SAYS IT’S PART OF THE LOCAL COMMUNITY POLICING EFFORT BY THE DEPARTMENT:

FUNNIGHT2 OC……….THE KIDS COOL. :11

THOSE ATTENDING MAY BRING THEIR OWN LAWN CHAIRS WITH THEM AS PICNIC TABLE SPACE WILL BE LIMITED AT THE EVENT.