ERNST SAYS DEBT CEILING DEAL IS A WIN FOR THE G-O-P

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS WHILE THE RECENT DEAL TO SUSPEND THE NATION’S DEBT CEILING AND AVOID A DEFAULT ON THE NATION’S DEBT PASSED BY CONGRESS WASN’T PERFECT, IT WAS ACCEPTABLE TO ENOUGH MEMBERS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE AISLE TO AVERT A FINANCIAL CRISIS:

DEBTDEAL1 OC………..THEY HAD TO. :16

ERNST SAYS REPUBLICANS WERE SUCCESSFUL IN GETTING SOME OF THEIR KEY DEMANDS INTO THE AGREEMENT:

DEBTDEAL2 OC………TO GET WELFARE. :25

ERNST SAYS GETTING ABLE BODIED PEOPLE BACK TO WORK AND OFF OF WELFARE WAS A WIN FOR REPUBLICANS:

DEBTDEAL3 OC……….REALLY GOOD. :20

THE RED OAK REPUBLICAN SAYS THE DEBT WILL STILL HAVE TO BE ADDRESSED FOR THE LONG TERM, BUT THIS AGREEMENT BUYS CONGRESS SOME TIME.

ERNST MADE HER COMMENTS ON KSCJ’S OPEN LINE.