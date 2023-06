THE DACE AVENUE BRIDGE OVER THE FLOYD RIVER IS OPEN AGAIN.

THE CITY ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT PLANNED TO REOPEN THE BRIDGE NEAR THE SOUTH END OF FLOYD BOULEVARD BY THE END OF DAY TUESDAY.

THE BRIDGE HAD BEEN CLOSED SINCE SPRING DUE TO THE RECONSTRUCTION OF THE BRIDGE DECK AND REPLACEMENT OF STREET PAVEMENT.

THAT OPENS UP A MAJOR THROUGHWAY TO THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS EXPO CENTER AND THE OLD CITY STOCKYARDS AREA.