A TEENAGER HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH SOLICITATION TO COMMITTE MURDER AFTER STORM LAKE POLICE SAY SHE ATTEMPTED TO HIRE A HIT MAN ON THE PARODY WEBSITE RENT A HITMAN DOT COM.

RYAN THOMPSON REPORTS.

HITMAN OC…:SOQ” :32

THE VICTIM AND THE VICTIM’S FAMILY WERE NOT HARMED AND WERE UNAWARE OF THE POTENTIAL THREAT.