SEARCH FOR DAVENPORT VICTIMS ENDS

THE SEARCH FOR THE REMAINING VICTIMS OF THE APARTMENT BUILDING COLLAPSE IN DAVENPORT ENDED EARLY THIS (MONDAY) MORNING.

DAVENPORT POLICE CHIEF, JEFF BLADEL SAYS THREE VICTIM’S BODIES HAVE BEEN RECOVERED FROM THE SCENE SINCE SATURDAY.

THE BODY OF 42-YEAR-OLD BRANDEN COLVIN SENIOR WAS FOUND SATURDAY MORNING JUST BEFORE NOON.

BLADEL SAYS THE OTHER BODIES WERE FOUND THE NEXT TWO DAYS.

BLADEL1 OC………60 YEARS OF AGE” :24

BLADEL SAYS THE RECOVERIES END THE SEARCH FOR VICTIMS IN THE RUBBLE.

BLADEL2 OC………THIS INCIDENT” :08

BLADEL SAYS THE FAMILIES OF THE THREE WERE TOLD OF THE RECOVERIES BEFORE THE INFORMATION WAS RELEASED.

HE ASKED EVERYONE TO CONTINUE SUPPORTING THEM.

BLADEL3 OC…..THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS” :10

DAVENPORT MAYOR MIKE MATSON SAYS THEY ARE CONTINUING THE INVESTIGATION ON WHAT LED TO THE PARTIAL COLLAPSE OF THE BUILDING.

HE ALSO MADE A STATEMENT ON THE REPORT THAT THERE WAS A CALL MADE WITH CONCERNS ABOUT THE BUILDING BEFORE IT COLLAPSED.

BLADEL4 OC………RECOVERY EFFORTS” :13

MATSON WAS TO MEET GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS MONDAY, WHO WAS GOING TO VISIT THE SITE OF THE COLLAPSE.