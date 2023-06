PENCE AMONG THREE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES TO ANNOUNCE THIS WEEK

THE FIELD OF REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES HOPING TO UNSEAT PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN IN 2024 WILL GROW LARGER THIS WEEK WITH FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE, FORMER NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR CHRIS CHRISTIE, AND NORTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR DOUG BURGUM ALL EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE THAT THEY ARE RUNNING FOR THE G-O-P PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION.

PENCE GAVE A PREVIEW OF THE CAMPAIGN HE INTENDS TO LAUNCH THIS WEEK WHEN HE SPOKE SATURDAY AT SENATOR JONI ERNST’S ROAST AND RIDE:

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS STILL THE FRONT-RUNNER FOR THE FIELD WITH 53-PERCENT OF SUPPORT AMONG REPUBLICAN PRIMARY VOTERS ACCORDING TO A RECENT FOX NEWS POLL.