NOEM FACING CRITICISM OVER BORDER TROOP PLAN

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS FACING CRITICISM OVER HOW SHE PLANS TO PAY TO SEND TROOPS TO THE U.S.-MEXICO BORDER.

NOEM ANNOUNCED THE FUTURE DEPLOYMENT LAST WEEK.

HER SPOKESPERSON, IAN FURY, DID NOT SAY HOW MUCH THE DEPLOYMENT WOULD COST BUT CONFIRMED THE GOVERNOR PLANNED TO PAY FOR IT WITH THE STATE’S EMERGENCY AND DISASTER FUNDS.

WATERTOWN REPUBLICAN SENATOR LEE SCHOENBECK CALLED NOEM’S PLAN ILLEGAL.

HE SAYS THE GOVERNOR IS ACTING ON “A POLITICAL AGENDA UNRELATED TO SOUTH DAKOTA ISSUES.”

LAWMAKERS SAY THE FUNDS ARE INTENDED TO COVER COSTS ONLY FOR EMERGENCIES AND DISASTERS IN THE STATE.