IOWA DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS PLAN IN HANDS OF NATIONAL COMMITTEE

THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S CAUCUS PLAN IS NOW IN THE HANDS OF THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE.

UNDER THE PROPOSAL, IOWANS REGISTERED TO THE PARTY WOULD REQUEST A CARD THROUGH THE MAIL OR ONLINE, FILL OUT THEIR PREFERENCE, AND RETURN THE CARD IN THE MAIL.

THE PLAN RUNS COUNTER TO A NEW STATE LAW, REQUIRING IOWANS TO BE IN PERSON TO PARTICIPATE IN THE EVENT.

THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEE APPROVED THE PLAN ON SATURDAY.

THE D-N-C’S RULES AND BYLAWS COMMITTEE WILL NOW EXAMINE THE PROPOSAL FOR APPROVAL.