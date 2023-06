HEELAN HOSTS E-S-A SIGN UP EVENTS

THE SIGN UP IS CONTINUING FOR IOWA’S NEW PRIVATE SCHOOL EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNTS.

A KICK-OFF EVENT WAS HELD MONDAY AFTERNOON AT BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL.

HEELAN ENROLLMENT DIRECTOR LAURIE DOUGHERTY SAYS THE LOCAL CATHOLIC SCHOOLS HAVE HAD A LOT OF PEOPLE ASKING ABOUT THE NEW PROGRAM PASSED INTO LAW THIS SPRING BY THE IOWA LEGISLATURE:

DOUGHERTY SAYS FAMILIES THAT HAVEN’T CONSIDERED PRIVATE SCHOOLS IN THE PAST ARE NOW HAVING A CONVERSATION ABOUT ENROLLING THEIR CHILDREN.

SHE SAYS YOU MUST SIGN UP BEFORE THE END OF JUNE, BUT YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR MIND ABOUT ENROLLING AFTER YOU SIGN UP:

FOR THOSE WHO DIDN’T MAKE IT TO THE HIGH SCHOOL ON MONDAY, BIsHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS ARE HOSTING OTHER OPEN HOUSE SIGN UP EVENTS THIS MONTH:

YOU MAY ALSO APPLY ONLINE WITHOUT ATTENDING AN OPEN HOUSE.

THE NEXT EVENT IS WEDNESDAY AT SACRED HEART SCHOOL FROM 4 PM UNTIL 8 PM.

A FULL LIST AND SIGN UP INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT BISHOP HEELAN.ORG.