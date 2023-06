EIGHT PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS ATTEND ERNST’S ROAST & RIDE

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST HOSTED MORE THAN A THOUSAND IOWANS, INCLUDING NEARLY 250 MOTORCYCLISTS SATURDAY AT HER ANNUAL ROAST AND RIDE AT THE IOWA STATE FAIRGROUNDS.

THE MOTORCYCLE RIDE BENEFITTED THE FREEDOM FOUNDATION, A VETERANS HELPING VETERANS ORGANIZATION BASED IN CEDAR RAPIDS.

ERNST INVITED BOTH CONFIRMED AND POTENTIAL GOP WHITE HOUSE CONTENDERS TO TAKE PART IN HER RIDE AND ENSUING RALLY.

ATTENDEES INCLUDED SENATOR TIM SCOTT OF SOUTH CAROLINA,, ASA HUTCHINSON, LARRY ELDER, PERRY JOHNSON, VIVEK RAMASWAMY, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE, AMBASSADOR NIKKI HALEY, AND FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS.

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS, SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY AND IOWA’S ENTIRE REPUBLICAN CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION JOINED THE EVENT.

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WAS INVITED, BUT CHOSE NOT TO ATTEND.

ERNST SAYS TRUMP HAS A STRONG BASE OF SUPPORT IN THE STATE.

ERNST WAS ASKED IF SHE’D CONSIDER AN INVITATION TO SERVE IN A REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT’S ADMINISTRATION OR AS THE PARTY’S VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION.

TRUMP CONSIDERED ERNST AS A RUNNING MATE IN 2016, BUT ERNST SAID AT THE TIME SHE HAD A LOT MORE TO DO IN THE U.S. SENATE.

IN JULY OF 2016, ERNST WAS IN THE MIDDLE OF YEAR TWO OF HER FIRST SIX-YEAR TERM.

