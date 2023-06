THE BODY OF ONE OF THREE MEN MISSING FOLLOWING THE RECENT PARTIAL APARTMENT BUILDING COLLAPSE IN DAVENPORT, IOWA HAS BEEN FOUND.

FORTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD BRANDEN COLVIN SENIOR’S REMAINS HAVE BEEN LOCATED, BUT THE CITY ISN’T SAYING EXACTLY WHERE IN THE BUILDING THE REMAINS WERE FOUND.

FIFTY-ONE-YEAR-OLD RYAN HITCHCOCK AND 60-YEAR-OLD DANIEL PRIEN REMAIN UNACCOUNTED FOR.

AN IOWA TASK FORCE SPENT THE WEEKEND SECURING THE SAFETY OF THE BUILDING FOR RECOVERY EFFORTS.

Photo by Fox News