SIOUX CITY RESCUE TASK FORCE TO HELP SEARCH FOR DAVENPORT VICTIMS

SIOUX CITY’S IOWA TASK FORCE ONE DIVISION HAS BEEN ACTIVATED BY IOWA HOMELAND SECURITY TO ASSIST LOCAL AGENCIES IN DAVENPORT, IOWA, IN SEARCHING FOR VICTIMS WHO ARE UNACCOUNTED FOR IN THE COLLAPSE OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING IN THAT CITY.

THIRTEEN URBAN SEARCH AND RESCUE PERSONNEL ALONG WITH A FULL CACHE OF RESCUE EQUIPMENT DEPARTED SIOUX CITY LATE THURSDAY.

THE TEAM IS AIDING A CEDAR RAPIDS TASK FORCE AS WELL AS LOCAL OFFICIALS IN THE SEARCH FOR THREE MISSING INDIVIDUALS BELIEVED TO STILL BE IN THE BUILDING.

THE MISSION DURATION IS EXPECTED TO BE FROM FOUR TO SIX DAYS.