IT’S FREE FISHING WEEKEND IN IOWA

THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF THE ANNUAL FREE FISHING WEEKEND IN IOWA, AND PLYMOUTH COUNTY CONSERVATION IS PLANNING AN EVENT ON SUNDAY.

VICTORIA DE VOS IS THE NATURALIST AT PLYMOUTH COUNTY CONSERVATION.

THE FREE FISHING EVENT IS PLANNED FOR SUNDAY, FROM 2 TO 5 PM, AT HILLVIEW RECREATION AREA NEAR HINTON.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY PHEASANTS FOREVER WILL BE HELPING OUT DURING THAT TIME.

SHE SAYS THERE ARE PLENTY OF PLACES TO FISH IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE FREE FISHING WEEKEND ALLOWS IOWANS TO FISH WITHOUT A LICENSE FOR THIS ENTIRE WEEKEND IN THE STATE.