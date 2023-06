BIKE RIDERS WILL BE OUT ON LOCAL TRAILS AND STREETS THIS WEEKEND

A COUPLE OF BIKE RIDES ARE TAKING PLACE THIS WEEKEND IN SIOUX CITY.

SGT. MARK HUBERTY OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS OFFICERS WILL BE DIRECTING TRAFFIC SATURDAY MORNING AT VARIOUS CROSSINGS:

SGT. HUBERTY SAYS ON SUNDAY MORNING, A GROUP OF RIDERS WILL ALSO BEGIN A PREVIEW RIDE OF THE RAGBRAI ROUTE THAT WILL BE USED BY THOUSANDS OF RIDERS IN JULY:

THOSE RIDERS WILL PEDAL THE ENTIRE RAGBRAI ROUTE IN THE UPCOMING WEEK, CHECKING IT OUT AHEAD OF THE ANNUAL BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA:

RAGBRAI BEGINS ITS 50TH ANNIVERSARY IN SIOUX CITY ON SUNDAY MORNING, JULY 23RD AND ENDS THE FOLLOWING SATURDAY IN DAVENPORT.