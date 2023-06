ATOKAD TO HOST HORSE RACING THIS WEEKEND

FOR THE EIGHTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, HO-CHUNK, INC. WILL HOST LIVE HORSE RACING AT THE RACETRACK AT ATOKAD IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY THIS WEEKEND.

SANCTIONED RACES WILL BE HELD SATURDAY AND SUNDAY WILL THREE RACES EACH DAY WITH FOUR THOROUGHBREDS PER RACE.

TWO OF THE RACES EACH DAY WILL FEATURE NEBRASKA-BRED HORSES WITH POST TIME FOR THE FIRST RACE EACH DAY AT 2 P.M.

IN ADDITION TO LIVE RACING, THE EVENT WILL FEATURE A VARIETY OF FAMILY-FRIENDLY ENTERTAINMENT STARTING AT NOON, INCLUDE CORGI RACING, PONY RIDES, FACE PAINTING, A BOUNCE HOUSE, PHOTO BOOTH, A CRAZY HAT CONTEST, AND MORE.

THOSE ATTENDING WILL BE ABLE TO BET ON HORSES.

LOCAL VENDORS WILL HAVE A VARIETY OF FOOD AND BEVERAGES AVAILABLE.