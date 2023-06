TYSON SETS LAYOFF TIMETABLE FOR DAKOTA DUNES WORKERS

TYSON FOODS HAS NOTIFIED THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR OF THE IMPENDING LAYOFF OF 262 WORKERS.

THE LAYOFFS ARE OF EMPLOYEES WHO HAVE CHOSEN NOT TO RELOCATE TO SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS IN THE AFTERMATH OF TYSON’S DECISION LAST OCTOBER TO MOVE THEIR CORPORATE OFFICES AT DAKOTA DUNES AND OTHER LOCATIONS TO SPRINGDALE.

THE FINAL DAY OF WORK FOR THE DUNES EMPLOYEES IS EXPECTED TO BE JULY 31ST.

THE 262 DAKOTA DUNES EMPLOYEES WILL BE TERMINATED WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THAT DATE.

THE LAYOFF ALSO AFFECTS OTHER WORKERS AT TYSON OFFICES IN CHICAGO AND DOWNERS GROVE ILLINOIS.