SUSPECT IN SGT BLUFF SHOOTINGS RETURNED TO WOODBURY COUNTY

A SERGEANT BLUFF MAN HAS BEEN EXTRADITED BACK TO WOODBURY COUNTY FROM OMAHA AFTER BEING RELEASED FROM MEDICAL TREATMENT.

43-YEAR-OLD RAYMOND T. ROGERS HAS BEEN BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON CHARGES OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER, ATTEMPTED MURDER AND VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT PROTECTION ORDER FROM THE INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON FEBRUARY 24TH IN RURAL SGT. BLUFF.

ROGERS IS CHARGED IN A FEBRUARY SHOOTING AT 2169 BUCHANAN AVENUE THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF 50-YEAR-OLD GERELE JONES AND INJURED 40-YEAR-OLD ASHLEY ROGERS.

AUTHORITIES SAY RAYMOND ROGERS, WAS FOUND WITH A SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND AND THAT HE AND ASHLEY ROGERS HAD BEEN ESTRANGED FOR AROUND A YEAR.

RAYMOND ROGERS WAS AIR LIFTED TO AN OMAHA HOSPITAL WHERE HE HAD BEEN TREATED FOR HIS INJURIES.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON TWO MILLION DOLLARS BOND.