SOUTH SIOUX CITY TO BEGIN NEW ENERGY INITIATIVE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH A COMPANY TO OPTIMIZE THE CITY’S ENERGY USE AND REDUCE ITS CARBON EMISSIONS.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS FLORIDA BASED NEXTERA ANALYTIC’S 360 ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM WILL USE DATA AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO CREATE ENERGY SOLUTIONS:

NEXTERA1 OC……WITH THIS NEW SYSTEM. :23

UNDER THE AGREEMENT, NEXTERA WILL CONFIGURE AND INTEGRATE A COMBINATION OF HARDWARE, SOFTWARE AND DATA SERVICES BETWEEN SOUTH SIOUX CITY OPERATIONS AND TWO CO-GENERATION UNITS OWNED BY ONE OF THE CITY’S CUSTOMERS.

HEDQUIST SAYS THE PROJECT WILL REDUCE NET LOAD DURING PEAK HOURS, REDUCE COSTS, LOWER EMISSIONS AND ENABLE SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S ACCESS TO REAL-TIME LOAD MONITORING AND SAVINGS CALCULATIONS:

NEXTERA2 OC…….REDUCTIONS DOWN. :16

HEDQUIST SAYS THE CITY HOPES TO HAVE EVERYTHING UP AND RUNNING BY THE END OF SUMMER:

NEXTERA3 OC………BUYING FROM. :21

HEDQUIST EXPECTS THE AGREEMENT TO BE FOR A MINIMUM OF FIVE YEARS.

THE CITY HAS PREVIOUSLY PARTNERED WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES ON ITS RENEWABLE ENERGY STORAGE PROJECT.

THAT PROJECT STORES ENERGY FROM SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S 21-ACRE SOLAR FARM TO BRING CLEAN, RENEWABLE ENERGY TO RESIDENTS AT TIMES WHEN THE SUN IS NOT SHINING.