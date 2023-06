MORE MUSICAL ACTS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR SIOUX CITY’S KICKOFF CONCERT TO THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF RAGBRAI ON SATURDAY, JULY 22ND.

THE FULL LINE-UP OF FREE ENTERTAINMENT IN THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER / LONG

LINES FAMILY REC CENTER PARKING LOT LEADS OFF WITH JOE DONNELLY AT 1:30.

HE’S FOLLOWED AT 4 P.M. BY ALTERNATIVE ROCKERS GHOSTCAT AND THEN FLASHBACK AT 6:30, WHICH IS A BAND THAT COVERS HITS FROM THE 70’S THROUGH 90’S.

THE SPIN DOCTORS ARE THE HEADLINE ACT AND WILL TAKE THE STAGE AT 9 P.M.