SIOUX CITY HOSTS STATE CONFERENCE TO PRESERVE IOWA

A STATE CONFERENCE ON HISTORIC PRESERVATION IS UNDERWAY IN SIOUX CITY.

EVENTS AT THE PRESERVE IOWA SUMMIT BEGAN THURSDAY AFTERNOON AT THE WARRIOR HOTEL AND ORPHEUM THEATRE.

CHRIS KRAMER, DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CULTURAL AFFAIRS, SAYS HISTORIC PROPERTY OWNERS, DEVELOPERS AND PLANNERS, GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS AND ANYONE WITH AN INTEREST IN PRESERVATION HAVE GATHERED FOR THREE DAYS OF WORKSHOPS, PRESENTATIONS AND AN AWARDS CEREMONY:

THIS YEAR’S CONFERENCE THEME IS “SIOUX CITY MAKING TRACKS,”:

KRAMER SAYS THE CONFERENCE ATTENDEES WILL BE GETTING OUT IN THE COMMUNITY TO CHECK OUT A VARIETY OF LOCAL LANDMARKS:

THE STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY’S “HISTORY ON THE MOVE” BUS IS PARKED OUTSIDE OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM DURING THE CONFERENCE WHICH RUNS THROUGH SATURDAY.

THE BUS MUSEUM FEATURES EXHIBITS RANGING FROM THE LEWIS AND CLARK EXPEDITION TO A NASA UNIFORM WORN BY IOWA STRONAUT PEGGY WHITSON.