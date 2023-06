LUTHERAN SERVICES OF IOWA PROVIDES BROAD BASE OF AID IN SIOUXLAND

LUTHERAN SERVICES IN IOWA CELEBRATED THE OPENING OF ITS SIOUX CITY OFFICE WITH A RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY THURSDAY

THE AGENCY PROVIDES AREA SERVICES IN IMMIGRANT AND REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT, EARLY CHILDHOOD NEEDS AND FOSTER CARE AND ADOPTION.

NICK WUERTZ IS THE DIRECTOR OF REFUGEE SERVICES AT L-S-I AND SAYS THEY PROVIDE HELP TO PEOPLE WHO COME TO SIOUXLAND FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD:

LSI 1 OC…….YEAR TO COME. :16

MALLORY BERKENPAS OVERSEES A VARIETY OF EFFORTS AS SERVICE COORDINATOR FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD PROGRAMS:

LSI 2 OC……PREVENTION WORK. :13

SARAH GREEN, THE VICE PRESIDENT OF PHILANTHROPY AND CHURCH RELATIONS WITH L-S-I, SAYS THEY ARE LOOKING FOR MORE PEOPLE TO HELP WITH THEIR SERVICES AND TO DONATE NEEDED SUPPLIES FOR THE REFUGEES THEY HELP:

LSI 3 OC………OTHER SERVICES. :24

YOU CAN FIND OUT MORE ONLINE AT LSIOWA.ORG.