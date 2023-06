DUNES MURDER SUSPECT IS HEADING BACK TO SOUTH DAKOTA FROM TEXAS

THE SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN THE APRIL MURDER OF A DAKOTA DUNES WOMAN IS HEADED BACK TO UNION COUNTY TO AWAIT TRIAL IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE UNION COUNTY SHERIFF CONFIRMS THAT 39-YEAR-OLD ALFREDO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES IS NOW IN THE CUSTODY OF U.S. MARSHALLS WHO WILL BRING HIM BACK TO SOUTH DAKOTA FROM TEXAS.

SHERIFF DAN LIMOGES SAYS HE EXPECTS CASTELLANOS-ROSALES TO BE IN ELK POINT BY EARLY NEXT WEEK.

CASTELLANOS-ROSALES IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF 23-YEAR-OLD JORDAN BEARDSHEAR AT HER DAKOTA DUNES APARTMENT ON APRIL 25TH.

HE.WAS ARRESTED MAY 12TH IN MEXICO AND TURNED OVER TO U.S. AUTHORITIES IN LAREDO, TEXAS, WHERE HE HAS BEEN IN CUSTODY.