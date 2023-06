ALARCON-FLORY CONFIRMS SHE IS LEAVING THE CITY SCHOOL BOARD

PERLA ALARCON-FLORY HAS CONFIRMED THAT SHE IS STEPPING DOWN FROM HER POST ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD AND THAT SHE AND HER FAMILY ARE MOVING OUT OF STATE.

ALARCON-FLORY RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING “IT IS WITH BITTERSWEET EMOTIONS THAT HER FAMILY WILL BE RELOCATING TO NORTHWEST ARKANSAS IN JULY”.

SHE ADDED THAT “IT IS CRUCIAL TO FIND THE RIGHT PERSON TO TAKE OVER HER SEAT WITHIN 30 DAYS OF HER OFFICIAL RESIGNATION TO THE END OF HER TERM IN NOVEMBER OF 2025”.

ALARCON-FLORY IS A FORMER SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT WHO IS CURRENTLY SERVING HER 3RD TERM ON THE BOARD.