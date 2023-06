A BILL ALLOWING NEBRASKA MOTORCYCLISTS OVER THE AGE OF 21 TO RIDE WITHOUT A HELMET IS HEADED TO GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN’S DESK.

THE BILL ALLOWS RIDERS 21 AND OLDER TO OPERATE MOTORCYCLES WITHOUT A HELMET, AS LONG AS THEY WEAR PROPER EYE PROTECTION AND COMPLETE A STATE DMV-APPROVED MOTORCYCLE-SAFETY COURSE.

THE NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE GAVE FINAL APPROVAL TO THE BILL WEDNESDAY.

IT PASSED UNANIMOUSLY AND IS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNED BY THE GOVERNOR.

IF SIGNED THE LAW WOULD TAKE EFFECT JANUARY 1ST.

FILE PHOTO