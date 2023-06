U.S. HOUSE APPROVES DEBT CEILING MEASURE

THE U.S. HOUSE VOTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO PASS AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND HOUSE SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY TO SUSPEND THE NATION’S DEBT CEILING AND AVOID A DEFAULT ON THE NATION’S DEBT.

THE “FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY ACT” PASSED BY A WIDE MARGIN OF 314-117, WITH MAJORITY SUPPORT FROM BOTH PARTIES.

THE MEASURE ALSO INCLUDES SPENDING CUTS FROM REPUBLICANS.

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WAS AMONG GOP HOUSE MEMBERS VOTING FOR THE BILL.

FEENSTRA SAYS ” TODAY, WE AVOIDED FINANCIAL RUIN FOR IOWA FARMERS, FAMILIES AND MAIN STREET BUSINESSES WITH THE PASSAGE OF THIS MEASURE.

WHILE IMPERFECT, THIS BILL INCLUDES MANY IMPORTANT LONG-TERM SPENDING CONTROLS AND ENABLES US TO PASS REAL, COMPREHENSIVE SPENDING REFORM”.

FEENSTRA ADDED THAT “PASSAGE OF THIS BILL IS AN IMPORTANT FIRST STEP IN RESTORING FISCAL SANITY IN CONGRESS”.

THE BILL NOW HEADS TO THE SENATE, WHERE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER WANTS A VOTE ON THE MEASURE TO TAKE PLACE ON FRIDAY.

PRESIDENT BIDEN NEEDS TO HAVE THE BILL ON HIS DESK BEFORE MONDAY, OR THE GOVERNMENT WILL LIKELY NOT BE ABLE TO PAY ITS BILLS COMING DUE.