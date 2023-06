RAILROAD MUSEUM HOSTS ARCHEOLOGICAL DIG

VOLUNTEERS WERE BOTH TOURING AND DIGGING AROUND ON THE GROUNDS OF THE SIOUX CITY RAILROAD MUSEUM WEDNESDAY.

MUSEUM SPOKESMAN LARRY OBERMEYER SAYS DECADES AGO, WORKERS LIVED ON THE GROUNDS LOCATED NEAR THE BIG SIOUX RIVER, AND BUILT 22 RAILROAD STRUCTURES INCLUDING A ROUNDHOUSE AND TURNTABLE.

HE SAYS THE ARCHAEOLOGY FIELD DAY IS DESIGNED TO FIND ARTIFACTS BURIED OVER 100 YEARS AGO FROM THE EARLY DAYS OF THE RAILROAD IN SIOUX CITY:

OBERMEYER SAYS A PAST DIG TURNED UP A FEW ITEMS LIKE MEDICINE BOTTLES AND TENT PIECES FROM THE WORKERS WHO WERE THERE ABOUT THE TIME OF WORLD WAR ONE:

THE STATE HISTORIC PRESERVATION OFFICE AND THE SIOUX CITY HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION PROMOTED THE EVENT AND HELPED RECRUIT VOLUNTEERS.

HEATHER GIBB IS THE DEPUTY STATE HISTORICAL PRESERVATION OFFICER WITH THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CULTURAL AFFAIRS:

THE VOLUNTEERS DIGGING INCLUDED LOCAL STUDENTS AND ADULTS FROM THE SIOUXLAND AREA WITH AN INTEREST IN THE SITE.

THE EVENT WAS A PRE-CONFERENCE TRAINING SESSION FOR THE PRESERVE IOWA SUMMIT BEING HOSTED IN SIOUX CITY LATER THIS WEEK AT THE WARRIOR HOTEL.