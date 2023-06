PENCE TO LAUNCH G-O-P BID FOR PRESIDENT NEXT WEEK

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE WILL ANNOUNCE HIS 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN NEXT WEEK.

THE HILL REPORTS HIS TEAM IS WRAPPING UP PLANS TO LAUNCH HIS CAMPAIGN FOR THE GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION ON JUNE 7TH.

PENCE WILL JOIN A GROWING FIELD OF CANDIDATES INCLUDING HIS FORMER PRESIDENT, DONALD TRUMP AND SOUTH CAROLINA SENATOR TIM SCOTT.

PENCE IS ALSO SLATED TO PARTICIPATE IN A CNN TOWN HALL ON JUNE 7TH, THE SAME DAY AS HIS 64TH BIRTHDAY.