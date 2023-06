APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR IOWA PRIVATE SCHOOL FAMILY AID

SOME IOWA PARENTS MAY NOW BEGIN APPLYING FOR 76-HUNDRED DOLLARS IN STATE FUNDING TO COVER PRIVATE SCHOOL TUITION FOR THEIR CHILDREN.

THE PLAN FOR STATE-FUNDED EDUCATIONAL SAVINGS ACCOUNTS WAS THE NUMBER ONE LEGISLATIVE PRIORITY FOR GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS, WHO RELEASED A VIDEO MESSAGE ABOUT IT WEDNESDAY MORNING.

VIDEO3 OC………FOR IOWA FAMILIES.” :07

ONLY PARENTS WITH AN ANNUAL HOUSEHOLD INCOME AT OR BELOW 300 PERCENT OF THE FEDERAL POVERTY LINE MAY APPLY NOW.

IN YEAR THREE, EVERY PARENT OF A PRIVATE SCHOOL STUDENT BECOMES ELIGIBLE.

VIDEO4 OC…….FOR TOO LONG.” :09

A NEW YORK COMPANY IS MANAGING THE ONLINE PORTAL WHERE IOWANS APPLY FOR THE STATE FUNDING AND THE COMPANY MAKES THE TUITION PAYMENTS TO PRIVATE SCHOOLS.

IF THERE’S MONEY REMAINING, IT MAY BE USED FOR OTHER APPROVED EXPENSES, LIKE TUTORING OR SCHOOL BOOKS.

VIDEO5 OC………STUDENT CENTERED MISSIONS.” :18

THE APPLICATION PERIOD FOR LOW-INCOME PARENTS WHO ENROLL THEIR KIDS IN PRIVATE SCHOOLS OPENED AT 8 A.M. TODAY (WEDNESDAY) AND CLOSES JUNE 30TH.