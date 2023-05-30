X’s Add New Pitcher To Roster

The Sioux City Explorers made another addition to the team Monday afternoon, adding pitcher LHP Stephen Greenlees.

Greenlees has been a free agent since the end of the 2021 season that he spent with the Cleburne Railroaders.

This is the second move in three days for the Explorers as they have started off hot with a 10-5 record.

Greenlees has four pitches he likes to use: the four-seam fastball, two-seam fastball, slider, and changeup.

Greenlees started his professional career in the Royals organization, playing two seasons with them before sustaining a long-term shoulder injury that required Tommy John surgery.