WOMAN RESCUED FROM COLLAPSED DAVENPORT APARTMENT BLDG

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ISSUED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR SCOTT COUNTY AFTER AN APARTMENT BUILDING PARTIALLY COLLAPSED IN DAVENPORT SUNDAY EVENING.

THE MEASURE LETS VICTIMS APPLY FOR GRANTS OF UP TO FIVE-THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR HOUSEHOLDS AFFECTED BY THE COLLAPSE.

A WOMAN WAS RESCUED FROM THE BUILDING MONDAY — MORE THAN 24 HOURS AFTER THE WESTERN SIDE OF THE SIX STORY BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN DAVENPORT COLLAPSED.

THERE WERE SEVEN OTHER PEOPLE WHO WERE RESCUED FROM THE BUILDING SHORTLY AFTER FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED ON SCENE SUNDAY.

FIRE OFFICIALS SAY THERE WERE 84 APARTMENTS IN THE BUILDING.

THE REMAINING STRUCTURE WILL BE DEMOLISHED.