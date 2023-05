DRIVERS IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY NEED TO BE AWARE OF A STREET CLOSURE ON WEDNESDAY.

THE RAILROAD WILL BE CLOSING DOWN THE MAIN LINE CROSSING AT WEST 29TH STREET FOR SOME REPAIRS.

THE WORK WILL BEGIN AT 7 A.M. ON WEDNESDAY AND IS EXPECTED TO TAKE ALL DAY TO BE COMPLETED.

THE STREET SHOULD BE REOPENED BY THURSDAY MORNING..