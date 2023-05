TWO NOW FEARED DEAD IN DAVENPORT BUILDING COLLAPSE

TWO PEOPLE REMAIN MISSING AFTER THE COLLAPSE OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING IN DAVENPORT, IOWA ON SUNDAY NIGHT.

POLICE CHIEF MIKE BLAYDEL SAYS THEY NOW BELIEVE THOSE TWO PEOPLE MAY HAVE DIED:

DAVENPORT FIRE MARSHAL JAMES MORRIS, SAYS THE STRUCTURE CONTINUES TO REMAIN AN UNSAFE SITE.

MORRIS SAYS THEY ARE HOPING TO FIGURE OUT A WAY TO SAFELY CONDUCT ANOTHER SEARCH OF THE STRUCTURE:

A WOMAN WAS RESCUED LAST NIGHT FROM THE BUILDING.

DAVENPORT MAYOR MIKE MATSON SAYS THEY DO NOT KNOW HOW THE WOMAN WAS MISSED IN MULTIPLE SEARCHES OF THE BUILDING OR HOW SHE GOT THERE.

MATSON ALSO ADDRESSED CONCERNS RAISED BY PROTESTORS WHEN THE CITY SAID IT WAS PREPARING TO DEMOLISH THE BUILDING WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF PEOPLE REMAINING IN THE RUBBLE.

HE SAYS THEY WANT TO DO WHAT THEY CAN WHILE ENSURING NO ONE ELSE IS INJURED OR KILLED.

A RELATIVE OF ONE OF THE MEN WHO IS BELIEVE TO BE IN THE RUBBLE OF THE BUILDING ASKED PEOPLE NOT TO PROTEST, AS SHE SAYS THE CITY HAS A PLAN.